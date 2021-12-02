Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Suspends Commandant-Rank Officer From Service On Charges Of Corruption

Under the ITBP Act and Rules, an officer can be tried by a GFC on charges of corruption and other irregularities, following which the order of the GFC is either upheld or quashed by the "confirming authority", which is the ITBP DG.

2021-12-02T18:44:56+05:30
Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:44 pm

On serious charges of corruption, a commandant-rank officer of the ITBP has been dismissed from service with his arrears of pay and allowances having been forfeited.

The stringent and rare action against Commandant Rajesh Kumar Tomar was confirmed by the ITBP director general (DG) after a General Force Court (GFC) trial was held against him under the ITBP Force Act of 1992.

The ITBP is a border-guarding force under the Union home ministry and its primary task is to guard the 3,488-kilometre-long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The GFC trial was held against him from November, 2020 to August, 10 this year. He was held "guilty" by the GFC on seven charges, which were confirmed by the ITBP DG.

The force chief, however, remitted the GFC sentence "to suffer rigorous imprisonment for one year" issued against the commanding officer.

The order said Tomar is being "dismissed from service and is struck off from the strength of the ITBPF w.e.f 01.12.2021. All arrears of pay and allowances and other public money due to him stand forfeited."

(With PTI Inputs)

