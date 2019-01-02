- India's Tour Of Australia: Teams Celebrate New Year's Day With Aussie Prime Minister
A confident India are on the cusp of registering their maiden Test series win Down Under. Having already won two of the three matches played so far, all Virat Kohli & co need is a draw to win the Border-Gavaskar series.
India won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs, then Aussies took the second at Perth, winning by 146 runs. India hit back with a 137-run win at Melbourne.
Australia have hosted India since 1947-48, and barring three occasions – in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn – the visitors have lost the Test series on seven occasions – 1967-68, 1977-78, 1991-92, 1999-2000, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2014-15.
All You Need To Know About The Match:
Match: Australia Vs India, fourth and final Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Date: From January 3 to 7
Time: Starts 5:00 AM IST all five days
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network
Live Streaming: SonyLiv
Predicted XIs
Australia: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
