A confident India are on the cusp of registering their maiden Test series win Down Under. Having already won two of the three matches played so far, all Virat Kohli & co need is a draw to win the Border-Gavaskar series.

India won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs, then Aussies took the second at Perth, winning by 146 runs. India hit back with a 137-run win at Melbourne.

Australia have hosted India since 1947-48, and barring three occasions – in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn – the visitors have lost the Test series on seven occasions – 1967-68, 1977-78, 1991-92, 1999-2000, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2014-15.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Australia Vs India, fourth and final Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Date: From January 3 to 7

Time: Starts 5:00 AM IST all five days

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Predicted XIs

Australia: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah