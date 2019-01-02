﻿
India's Tour Of Australia, Fourth Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time and Venue

India won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs, then Aussies took the second at Perth, winning by 146 runs. India hit back with a 137-run win at Melbourne.

02 January 2019
India's Tour Of Australia, Fourth Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time and Venue
Composite: AP Photos
India's Tour Of Australia, Fourth Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time and Venue
2019-01-02T18:48:58+0530
A confident India are on the cusp of registering their maiden Test series win Down Under. Having already won two of the three matches played so far, all Virat Kohli & co need is a draw to win the Border-Gavaskar series.

India won the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs, then Aussies took the second at Perth, winning by 146 runs. India hit back with a 137-run win at Melbourne.

Australia have hosted India since 1947-48, and barring three occasions – in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04 which were drawn – the visitors have lost the Test series on seven occasions – 1967-68, 1977-78, 1991-92, 1999-2000, 2007-08, 2011-12, 2014-15.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Australia Vs India, fourth and final Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Date: From January 3 to 7
Time: Starts 5:00 AM IST all five days
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Predicted XIs

Australia: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

 

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Tim Paine Sydney Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia Sports

