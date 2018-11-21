﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour of Australia: Fans Brutally Troll Krunal Pandya After Getting Hammered At The Gabba

India's Tour of Australia: Fans Brutally Troll Krunal Pandya After Getting Hammered At The Gabba

Krunal Pandya, who leaked 55 runs without success from his spell of four overs, was the prime target for angry fans, who also questioned the Indian team management's wisdom in selecting the Mumbai all-rounder.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
India's Tour of Australia: Fans Brutally Troll Krunal Pandya After Getting Hammered At The Gabba
AP Photo
India's Tour of Australia: Fans Brutally Troll Krunal Pandya After Getting Hammered At The Gabba
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T20:00:19+0530
Related Stories

India entered the tour opening first Twenty20 International against Australia at The Gabba on Wednesday but ended up losing the rain-hit match by four runs despite scoring more runs.

After winning the toss, India captain Virat Kohli asked the Aussies to bat first. The hosts posted 158/4 after the match was reduced to a 17-overs-a-side match.

In reply, India scored 169 for seven in 17 overs but still lose the match thanks to D/L method.

Soon after the match, Indian fans took to social media sites to vent out their anger and blame the culprits. As it turned out, the rain and D/L rule were not the only ones who faced the wrath of Indian fans.

Krunal Pandya, who leaked 55 runs without success from his spell of four overs, was the prime target for angry fans, who also questioned the Indian team management's wisdom in selecting the Mumbai all-rounder.

It's another matter though that the Mumbai Indians player was hailed for his stupendous debut earlier this month against the West Indies.

Here are some reactions:

For the record, Krunal joined an unwanted list of Indian bowlers who have conceded more than 50 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was overlooked for the match, topped the list. He conceded 64 runs without success against South Africa at the Centurion in early this year in February. Joginder Sharma, who famously bowled the last over in India's World T20 triumph against Pakistan in 2007, is second with figures of 0/57.

Pandya's figures of 0/55 are third, beating Yusuf Pathan's 1/54 to the third place. Mohammed Siraj's 1/53 completes the top five.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Krunal Pandya Brisbane Cricket India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 50% ATMs In India May Shut By March In 2019: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters