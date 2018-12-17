﻿
India were presented with a good chance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, but some found themselves fighting for survival in Perth.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2018
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-12-17T15:53:33+0530

Chasing a 287-run target, India lost their top five in 41 overs on Day 4 of the second Test against Australia at Perth on Monday.

Opener KL Rahul lasted four balls, then Cheteshwar Pujara returned to the pavilion after facing 11 deliveries. India tottering at 13/2, found some respite as skipper Virat Kohli and opener Murali Vijay hold the fort for some time.

Hanuma Vihari (24) and Rishabh Pant (9) will resume the proceedings on the final day tomorrow in the hope that they have the requisite wherewithal to withstand a very confident Aussie attack.

India were presented with a good chance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, but some found themselves fighting for survival in Perth.

But a clueless batting line-up found itself five down at the close of play, with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane walking back. And they still need 175 runs to win.

More to follow...

