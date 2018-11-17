India's Tour Of Australia 2018-19: Squads, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And TV Guide

Indian cricket team will be in Australia for close to three months and two proud cricketing nations will engage in one of the most keenly awaited tours in recent times. Virat Kohli & Co will play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs.

With Australia missing their two top batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner, the upcoming tour presents India a golden chance to do well Down Under. India have won series in the limited overs' formats, but a Test series win remains elusive.

All You Need To Know About The Tour:

TV Guide and Live Streaming Information: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) will broadcast all the matches live. Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Full Schedule:

T20Is

November 21 (Wednesday): 1st T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane. Match starts at 1:20 PM IST (5:50 PM Local)

November 23 (Friday): 2nd T20I at MCG, Melbourne. Match starts at 1:20 PM (6:50 PM Local)

November 25 (Sunday): 3rd ODI at SCG, Sydney. Match starts at 1:20 PM (6:50 PM Local)

Practice Match

November 29 - December 01: 3-Day Practice Match Against CA XI at SCG, Sydney. Starts at 5:00 AM IST daily.

Tests

December 6-10: 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Starts at 5:30 AM IST daily.

December 14-18: 2nd Test at Perth Stadium, Perth. Starts at 7:50 AM IST daily.

December 26-30: 3rd Test at MCG, Melbourne. Starts at 5:00 AM IST daily.

January 3-7: 4th Test at SCG, Sydney. Starts at 5:00 AM IST daily.

ODIs

January 12: 1st ODI at SCG, Sydney. Starts at 8:50 AM IST.

January 15: 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Starts at 8:50 AM IST.

January 18: 3rd ODI at MCG, Melbourne. Starts at 8:50 AM IST.

Squads

India T20I: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

India Test: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia T20I: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott (wk), D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa