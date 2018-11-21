Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 76, but failed to help India win the tour opening first T20I match against hosts Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday.

Despite his blistering knock, India lost the rain-hit match by four runs via D/L method. During his 42-ball knock, the left-handed batsman managed to break skipper Virat Kohli's record of most T20I runs in a calendar year.

Dhawan, 32, has so far scored 646 runs in the shortest format of the game, which is five more runs than what Kohli managed in 2016. So far, the Delhi players are the only players to have scored more than 600 runs in a year.

Dhawan has batted 16 times this year, scoring at an average of 40.50 with a strike rate of 145.29. His highest is 92. Kohli took 13 innings to score 641 runs in 2016 at an average of 106.83 with 140.26 strike rate.

Interestingly, the year 2018 has seen as many as six players posting 500 or more runs in T20I, with Aussie captain Aaron Finch becoming the newest member in the club. He achieved the feat during the Aussie innings today.

Other players to have achieved the feat were, Fakhar Zaman (576 runs in 2018), Rohit Sharma (567 in 2018), Babar Azam (563 in 2018), Mohammad Shahzad (520 in 2016) and Colin Munro (500 in 2018).