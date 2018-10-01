India vs West Indies: Squads And Complete Fixture

The upcoming home series against the West Indies presents India a good chance to test the bench strength and also try out combinations ahead of the tour Down Under later in the year.

The Windies have already landed in India, while India was busy defending the Asia Cup title, which they did successfully.

They will be in India for almost seven weeks and will play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. The series starts on October 4 at Rajkot with the first Test. The series concludes on November 11 with the third and final T20I at Chennai.

Ten days later, India will play their first match of the Australia tour, a T20I at The Gabba.

Here's the complete fixture of the West Indies series:

1st Test: October 4 - 8 at Rajkot

2nd Test: October 12 - 16 at Hyderabad

1st ODI (Day/Night): October 21 at Guwahati

2nd ODI (Day/Night): October 24 at Indore

3rd ODI (Day/Night): October 27 at Pune

4th ODI (Day/Night): October 29 at Mumbai

5th ODI (Day/Night): November 1 at Thiruvananthapuram

1st T20I (Night): November 4 at Kolkata

2nd T20I (Night): Lucknow 4 at Lucknow

The series will be shown live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Test Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (Wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph (Withdrawn)