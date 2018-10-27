﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Dhoni Sends Message To Selectors After Unceremonious Dropping – Watch

IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Dhoni Sends Message To Selectors After Unceremonious Dropping – Watch

Dhoni received probably the biggest jolt of his career when the MSK Prasad-led selectors decided not to include him in the T20I squads for the next six matches against the Windies and Australia.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 October 2018
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Dhoni Sends Message To Selectors After Unceremonious Dropping – Watch
BCCI Screengrabs Composite
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Dhoni Sends Message To Selectors After Unceremonious Dropping – Watch
outlookindia.com
2018-10-27T17:31:21+0530
Related Stories

Less than 24 hours after Indian selectors dropped him from the T20I squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies and Australia, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday produced a couple of brilliant dismissals.

In the sixth over of the third ODI match against the Windies at Pune, the 37-year-old from Ranchi showed exceptional fitness by covering some distance while chasing a top-edge from Chandrapaul Hemraj off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Dhoni completed the catch, a full-length dive, near square leg boundary.

Watch it here:

Then, in the 20th over, Dhoni showed his lightning-quick stumping to dismiss a dangerous looking Shimron Hytmyer off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. The Windies batman didn't leave his ground while playing a sweep shot, but he committed the fatal mistake of sliding his back-foot.

Watch it here:

Dhoni, who has played all but 11 of India's 104 T20I matches so far, received probably the biggest jolt in his career when the MSK Prasad-led selectors decided not to include him in the squads for the next six matches.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pune India Vs West Indies Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress-Led Govt Will Fulfill OROP Commitments If Voted To Power: Rahul Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters