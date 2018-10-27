Less than 24 hours after Indian selectors dropped him from the T20I squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies and Australia, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday produced a couple of brilliant dismissals.

In the sixth over of the third ODI match against the Windies at Pune, the 37-year-old from Ranchi showed exceptional fitness by covering some distance while chasing a top-edge from Chandrapaul Hemraj off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Dhoni completed the catch, a full-length dive, near square leg boundary.

Then, in the 20th over, Dhoni showed his lightning-quick stumping to dismiss a dangerous looking Shimron Hytmyer off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. The Windies batman didn't leave his ground while playing a sweep shot, but he committed the fatal mistake of sliding his back-foot.

Dhoni, who has played all but 11 of India's 104 T20I matches so far, received probably the biggest jolt in his career when the MSK Prasad-led selectors decided not to include him in the squads for the next six matches.