'You Will Get A Bloodier Nose Next Time,' Army Chief Warns Pakistan On Kargil Vijay Diwas

"Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You will get a bloodier nose next time," Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2019
General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief
PTI
outlookindia.com
2019-07-26T14:55:19+0530
As India celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, the day Indian soldiers recaptured the Tiger Hill from the Pakistani intruders, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying it will get a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another 'misadventure'.

"Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You will get a bloodier nose next time," ANI quoted General Rawat as saying.

The Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary and paying tribute to the fallen soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to remember soldiers who drove out enemy forces and reclaimed Kargil heights.

(With ANI Inputs)

