You Are The Most Sensible In BJP. Why Do You Call Yourself Chowkidar: Fan Asks Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, who has 12.4 million followers on Twitter, has won much praise from followers for her sensible approach to situations and dealing with people and situations.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2019
Admired widely for her ministerial capabilities and for reaching out to people in distress abroad, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was asked by a Twitter follower why she, “the only one most sensible in BJP”, called herself a “Chowkidar” – a la the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” motto of her party.

“Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad,” the minister replied.

 

All ministerial colleagues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have added the prefix “Chowkidar” to their names after Modi launched the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am also a watchman)" campaign earlier this month in response to corruption taunts by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Besides the ministers, many BJP leaders have done the same.  So, BJP chief Amit Shah is “Chowkidar Amit Shah”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is “Chowkidar Arun Jaitley”,  Home Minister Rajnath Singh is “Chowkidar Rajnath Singh”… The list goes on.

The "Chowkidar" prefix has also elicited much tittering and caustic comments on Twitter as BJP ministers tweet, and more attacks from the Opposition, with puns on the word “Chowkidar”.

Sushma Swaraj, who has 12.4 million followers on Twitter, has won much praise from followers for her sensible approach in dealing with people and situations.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Sushma Swaraj Delhi - NCR National

