Woman, Son Stabbed For Objecting To Noise In Delhi

A 19-year-old boy and her mother were stabbed allegedly by four boys in their neighbourhood in west Delhi on Saturday when they objected to noise, police said.

The incident took place in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

Both the victims, Moin and his mother who is in her late 40s, were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, they said.

In his statement, Moin told police that four boys, all residents of his locality in DDU camp area of Punjabi Bagh, were making noise. When his parents tried to stop them, they started fighting and one of the boys stabbed his mother in the chest. Moin suffered a thigh injury in the knife attack, a senior police officer said.

The injured are stated to be stable, he said.

A case has been registered. The accused are below 18 years of age and have gone absconding, the police officer added.

With PTI Inputs

