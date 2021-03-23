Hyderabad: Mother Approaches HC Seeking Help To Remove Daughter’s Nude Pictures Posted Online

In a one-of-a-kind case, a Hyderabad-based woman approached the Telangana High Court seeking help to take down her daughter’s nude pictures posted online by the latter’s ex-boyfriend.

According to her petition, her daughter’s pictures were leaked by the accused after they broke up. According to the petitioner, the accused threatened to kill himself if his girlfriend did not share her nude pictures with him.

The couple reportedly parted ways eight months after they started dating, post which the accused leaked his ex-girlfriend’s nude pictures on various social media platforms. Although the pictures were taken down in 2012, the resurfaced in 2019.

The victim reportedly wrote to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, requesting that her pictures be removed and she also approached the police. But since her efforts did not yield any results, the victim’s mother approached the Telangana HC.

According to a report published by Times Now, the HC has directed the police to nab those responsible for the crime.

