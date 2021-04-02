Maharashtra Reports 47, 827 New Covid Cases, CM Thackeray Says 'Cannot Rule Out Lockdown'

Maharashtra's health department on Friday said that the state recorded 47, 837 fresh covid-19 cases which is the highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state may face a shortage of healthcare infrastructure shortage soon if the present "alarming situation" on coronavirus cases continued.

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray also said stricter curbs will be imposed in one or two days to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, including three lakh vaccine doses yesterday," he said.

Some people are getting infected even after vaccination because they stop wearing masks," Thackeray said.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current situation prevails," he said. People have become complacent, he added.

The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 2904076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said.

Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that the city reported 8,832 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, highest one-day rise since pandemic began, alongwith 20 fatalities, highest this year.

(With PTI inputs.)

