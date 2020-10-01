Wishes Pour In As President Ram Nath Kovind Turns 75

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday on Thursday and praised him for his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters, saying they have been a great asset for the nation.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," Modi said in a tweet.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the President and praised him for his simplicity, warmth and concern for the poor. "I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor," the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet, quoting Naidu.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also greeted the President. “Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri #RamNathKovind Ji. May you be blessed with good health and keep guiding the nation with your wisdom and vision for years to come. @rashtrapatibhvn,” Sonowal tweeted.

President Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn-in as the President of India on July 25, 2017. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two consecutive terms from 1994 to 2006 and was a member of various parliamentary committees.

