﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  What Happened In Goa Is 'Political Prostitution': Congress MLA

What Happened In Goa Is 'Political Prostitution': Congress MLA

The Congress Party, having won 17 seats in 2017, emerged as a single largest opposition party but it now finds itself reduced to mere 5 seats after 10 of its MLAs, joined the ruling BJP. Two Congress MLAs had joined the BJP earlier.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 July 2019
What Happened In Goa Is 'Political Prostitution': Congress MLA
Rebel Congress Legislators from Goa led by CM Pramod Sawant meet BJP working president JP Nadda in Delhi
ANI File Photo
What Happened In Goa Is 'Political Prostitution': Congress MLA
outlookindia.com
2019-07-12T17:27:03+0530

Senior Congress MLA from Goa Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Friday called the switchover of his party MLAs to the ruling BJP as "political prostitution".

Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Lourenco is among the five MLAs left in the Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party after the 2017 assembly polls.

"What has happened this time is political prostitution. We cannot talk about it," he told reporters in Margao after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.

He said his meeting with Sardesai was "casual".

Sardesai and two other ministers from his party may be dropped from the state cabinet to accommodate rebel Congress MLAs who have joined the BJP, sources said.

"Everyone meets a person when he is in power. I am meeting him when he is not," Lourenco said, referring to speculation about the fate of Sardesai and the two other GFP legislators who are presently members of the cabinet.

After the merger of the breakaway Congress MLAs, the BJP's strength in the 40-member assembly has gone up to 27.

Sources said four new ministers would be sworn in on Saturday.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Goa Congress BJP Assembly National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : State Bank of India Waives RTGS, NEFT, IMPS Charges
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters