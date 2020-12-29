You Can Buy A Few MLAs, But You Can't Buy TMC: Mamata

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at BJP for doing communal politics at Visva-Bharati. While addressing a rally in Bolpur, she said, "You can buy a few MLAs, but you can't buy TMC."

Speaking on the recent defections of TMC leaders, she said that it does not matter who are leaving the party as long as she has people's support. "I feel bad when I see efforts being made to pursue communal politics at Visva-Bharati," she added.

Iterating that the BJP is a "party of outsiders", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the land of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore will never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism.

Banerjee, during a rally in Bolpur, branded Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty as a "BJP man", and said he plans on destroying the rich heritage of the hallowed

institution by "importing divisive and communal politics inside its campus".

Targetting BJP on 'Sonar Bangla' remark, she said "Those who don't respect Mahatma Gandhi and other icons of country talk of building Sonar Bangla."

(With PTI Inputs)

