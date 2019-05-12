After Being Attacked, West Bengal BJP Candidate Takes Refuge In Temple

BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by local people when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in her Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, West Bengal on Sunday when the sixth phase of polling was underway there.

One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting in one of the two incidents of attack.

Ghosh's vehicle was again blocked by locals when she tried to enter Keshpur market area. The state police posted in the area intervened and her vehicle was seized.

"Her vehicle has no valid pass to move through the area on the polling day. We cannot allow her to move around like this. This is a matter of security," the police officer said.

After the seizure, a large number of protestors gathered there and she took shelter inside a temple in Keshpur market area with her security officers guarding her.

Ghosh was then taken to Keshpur police station to protect her from the wrath of the protestors.

The mob also pelted stones at the policemen who resorted to lathicharge to disperse them. Owners of shops in the market downed the shutters.

The state CEO has sought reports from the West Midnapore district magistrate about the incidents.

Ghosh suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she tried to take one BJP agent inside a polling booth at Keshpur area in the morning, officials said.

It was also alleged a Trinamool Congress worker was injured in firing by central forces who were with the BJP candidate who, however, denied the charge.

"This is a deliberate attempt by the Trinamool Congress to stop me. They attacked me and I am injured. That my security guards have fired is an absolute lie," Ghosh told PTI when contacted.

A senior election official said, "We have sought a report from the district magistrate over the alleged attacks on the BJP candidate. Once the report arrives, we will take the necessary step."

The state CEO also sought a report after Ghosh was seen videographying inside a polling booth at Pikurda in Keshpur.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said this is not for the first time that Bharati Ghosh was attacked. "Since the TMC failed to stop her politically, it is trying to physically harm her," he said.

The Election Commission has deployed a total of 770 companies of central forces in the eight Lok Sabha seats, including Ghatal, where polling is underway.

