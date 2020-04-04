April 04, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Wear Homemade Face Covers While Stepping Out Of House': Home Ministry Advisory

'Wear Homemade Face Covers While Stepping Out Of House': Home Ministry Advisory

In the 'Advisory on the use of Homemade Protective Cover for Face and Mouth', the government said the use of such masks will help in protecting the community at large and that certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face masks for the general public.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Wear Homemade Face Covers While Stepping Out Of House': Home Ministry Advisory
With people confined indoors, the urban poor who earned their livelihood because of the needs of Delhi's huge working class suddenly find themselves out of work.
Jitendra Gupta.
'Wear Homemade Face Covers While Stepping Out Of House': Home Ministry Advisory
outlookindia.com
2020-04-04T13:36:51+0530

As India witnesses a spike in coronavirus cases, the Central government on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers" particularly when they step out of their houses in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the 'Advisory on the use of Homemade Protective Cover for Face and Mouth', the government said the use of such masks will help in protecting the community at large and that certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face masks for the general public.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,902 while the death toll increased to 68 on Saturday.

In the US, President Donald Trump has recommended to all citizens the voluntary use non-medical masks as an additional public health measure to fight the deadly coronavirus while keeping medical-grade masks available for health workers.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that Americans wear basic cloth or fabric masks that can be either purchased online or simply made at home.

Next Story >>

Priyanka Gandhi Calls For Large Scale Testing Amid COVID-19, Says Govt Must Act

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos