Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Dr Jacob John spoke to Outlook on why India should be concerned about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and things need to be done.

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John
The impact of Omicron on India | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T09:39:08+05:30
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya INTERVIEWS T Jacob John

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

More stories from Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 9:39 am

Dr T Jacob John, a retired professor and head of departments of clinical virology and microbiology at CMC Vellore, is known as one of India’s foremost virologists. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been flagging multiple issues related to India’s handling of the situation. Dr John spoke to Outlook on why India should be concerned about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and things need to be done.

Excerpts

What are the things that you think the people should know about the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of SARS-CoV-2?

Related Stories

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

India Needs To Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron: Top Virologist Shahid Jameel

This variant was reported to WHO by South Africa on 24 November, and on 26th WHO declared it as Variant of Concern (VOC) and named it by the Greek alphabet omicron. By then countries like Hong Kong, Israel, UK, Belgium had detected it brought in by air travellers. Many mutations of spike protein gene, high transmission efficiency (air-borne, due to very high viral load in nasal mucosa) and known spread among two-dose vaccine recipients indicating antigenic drift were the justification to assign VOC label. Now we know Germany, Denmark and Holland have got it, too. In Africa Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa are affected .

How concerned should we be about this variant? 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

As mentioned above, the initial signals are a bit scary. It could spread fast to various countries, infect even immune persons and possibly displace/replace delta as the dominant variant. However, these possibilities have to be confirmed with several more days and more data. We should be very concerned since we have been alerted/warned about rapid spread and overcoming immunity. The government of India has decided to establish a system filtering air travellers from 1 December. That is unwise. We should have started filtering from Nov 26, the day we knew it was VOC.

What would be your suggestions to the common people for their own safety?

Citizens must follow Covid-appropriate behavior because that is our personal protection.. Everyone must get vaccinated in one's own personal interest and societal interest. Full vaccination must include two priming doses followed by a booster 6 months (or earliest thereafter). High immunity level will act as a defence.

What kind or degree of threat does India face from this variant? Where lies the biggest danger?

The first risk is the likelihood of importation -- entry in the country. If it enters and spreads fast, and causes many 'immunity-break-through' infections, there is a possibility that the present endemic (low daily numbers) may be interrupted by a third wave. These risks must not be ignored.

Since the first and second wave infected a vast majority of people, and since the second wave people are getting infected on a daily basis, I anticipate no big wave. However, the higher the vaccination coverage, the more confident I will be.

The most important risk is non-immune people with risk factors (older age, comorbidities, cancers/cancer treatments, organ transplants, people on treatment for autoimmune diseases etc), who might have escaped infection so far may get infected since the transmissibility is much higher than delta.

How prepared, do you think, is the government of India (and state governments) in dealing with the situation?

In terms of "skill" to respond and mitigate risks, the governments are experienced. I believe the government of India has taken the risks very seriously. I hope scientifically/technically correct and wise decisions will be made without losing even one day. I have not seen a sense of urgency in India -- other than the airport precautions to begin on 1 December.

What steps should the government immediately take?

First, prevent importation by careful management of international arrivals -- from countries known for potential widespread (e.g. countries in southern Africa), countries now known to be infected. We have already lost precious days. The xext is good genotyping coverage to monitor if omicron has entered and spreading. The government should commission necessary scientific studies to answer all questions pertaining to the behavior of the variant and ability of immunity to prevent disease and minimise infection and spread. Determining the role of a booster is an urgent need. 

What should be the government’s long-term plan?

Pandemic acted as a spotlight on many deficiencies -- the government of India must enumerate them and address them all. It ranges from data collection/management, methods of verification/validation, to ability to teach the public correct information, creating trust by transparency and reliability of data to access to diagnostics and treatments by protocol, outcome monitoring of healthcare etc.

Universal healthcare cannot be postponed anymore.

Establishing a Public Health Division in the government must be a high priority. At present, India does not have one.

What would be your suggestions for the scientific community and the medical fraternity to focus on in the sphere of research?

Global watchers in India realise that India's contributions in science related to Covid is very small. Our investments in research are too small. As someone recently said, Indians are good traders but not good inventors. We are good imitators and improvisers, not innovators. Unless science is valued, scientists celebrated, scientific results demanded for policy and planning, the meagre demand will ensure poor supply. Do we have at least one PhD virologist in every medical college? Virology is highlighted since the pandemic is virus. Why does India have one of the world's highest TB burdens per unit population? The need is extremely high. The milieu is not conducive for solving our problems through research.

When we realise that in all these decades of medical research, 2020 was the very first time India had developed an indigenous vaccine from scratch, and that too not with university research, but by one motivated company owner, we realise that there is no demand for science.

Tags

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya National Interviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

How Indian Films Portray Protests

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour

Journalist Vinod Dua’s Condition 'Beyond Critical', Says Daughter Mallika

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Community Medicine Head, Safdarjung Hospital

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Vaccine Equity, Racism And Calls For Clarity: How Twitter Reacted To Omicron

Vaccine Equity, Racism And Calls For Clarity: How Twitter Reacted To Omicron

Omicron Travel Restrictions May Kill Another Tourist Season In Himachal Pradesh

Omicron Travel Restrictions May Kill Another Tourist Season In Himachal Pradesh

Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Three Farm Laws

Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Three Farm Laws

J&K Schools To Remain Shut Amid Govt’s Fresh Covid-19 Guidelines

J&K Schools To Remain Shut Amid Govt’s Fresh Covid-19 Guidelines

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Dr Jacob John spoke to Outlook on why India should be concerned about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and things need to be done.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

1st Test, Day 5: PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets

1st Test, Day 5: PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a target of 202 runs with relative ease thanks to fine batting show from openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique in Chattogram.

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

Seema Guha / India has expressed solidarity with the African nations affected by Omicron and said it is ready to step in with aid.

Advertisement