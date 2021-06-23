Watch: SP Kullu Thrashed By Himachal CM’s Security Personnel During Gadkari Visit

Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh was marked by chaos as Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s security personnel kicked Kullu SP Gaurav Singh in Kullu on Wednesday. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The incident occurred outside Bhuntar airport, after an argument broke out between the CM’s security personnel and Singh over allowing a group of locals to protest an alleged incident of land acquisition in connection with the four-laning project of the Mandi- Kullu national highway.

According to reports, Gadkari stopped by at the site where the protesters were gathered and spoke to them, following which he and chief minister Thakur left the spot.

Soon after, a heated argument broke out between the CM’s security personnel and SP Kullu over allowing the protesters to gather near the airport. This was followed by a scuffle with the CM’s security personnel kicking the SP.

Director General of police Sanjay Kundu when contacted said he has directed DIG Mandi (Central Range) to immediately reach the spot and take stock of the situation.

“The police head quarter has been notified of the incident and DIG Central Range Madhusudan is on the spot conducting an inquiry into the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police removed three officers from their duties. They include SP Kullu Gaurav Singh, Additional SP CM security Brijesh Sood --who was also present at the spot and CM's security personnel Balwant Singh. The three officers have been removed from their duties till completion of the inquiry into the incident. Inquiry will be conducted under section 63 of the HP police Act.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the state with senior police officers demanding the arrest of the security personnel for insulting and attacking SP of the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Thakur, who is currently camping in Manali with Gadkari, was unavailable for comment.

Gadkari is slated to visit the Rohtang Tunnel on Thursday.

