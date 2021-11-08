Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

Muslim women and men have their own traditions of celebrating Chhath in Bihar. Follow the diverse traditions of Chhath 2021 with Outlook.

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other
Muslim women preparing for Chatt celebrations in Bihar | Outlook Photos

Trending

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T19:57:20+05:30
Chinki Sinha

Chinki Sinha

More stories from Chinki Sinha
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 7:57 pm

There is something about this city during this time. I see Muslim women making these mud stoves for the festival of Chhath. Women and men who are fasting during the festival will cook their meals and the prasad on these chulhas beginning today.

The four-day festival is observed by people across the faiths who worship the Sun.

Related Stories

Indian Railways has Launched these Special Trains for the Festive Season

Explainer | Why AAP And BJP Are Fighting Over Chhath Puja In Delhi

The women I met told me they abstain from eating meat during this time out of respect for those observing and celebrating the festival and even contribute money in the puja.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Faith is such a beautiful thing. And faith must not be bound to religion. In Bihar’s Saran district, many Muslim families observe the festival.

The four-day Chhath festival comes after Diwali. It began Monday when devotees across the state bathed in a ritual called ‘Nahai Khai’, which will be followed by Kharna on Tuesday.

The first Arghya – when prayers are offered to the setting sun – will take place on Wednesday. And the Arghya to the rising sun will take place on Thursday.

Follow the diverse traditions of Chhath in Bihar with Outlook. 

Tags

Chinki Sinha Festivals Bihar Chhath Puja National Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month: All You Need To Know

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Mayawati Slams Samajwadi Party For Being 'Contemptuous' Of Dalits

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from India

Charanjit Channi Demands Abolition Of Farm Laws, Vidhan Sabha To Hold Special Session, Warns Punjab CM

Charanjit Channi Demands Abolition Of Farm Laws, Vidhan Sabha To Hold Special Session, Warns Punjab CM

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

PM Modi Has Highest Approval Ratings Among Fellow World Leaders: American Research Firm

PM Modi Has Highest Approval Ratings Among Fellow World Leaders: American Research Firm

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

Read More from Outlook

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Lola Nayar / The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for coastal districts in Tamil Nadu on November 10 and 11 after severe flooding in the Chennai and other parts of the state on Sunday.

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

Vikas Pathak / Samajwadi Party chief's bid to cut Bahujan Samaj Party's votes ahead of UP elections 2022 may not be successful owing to the party's past record, experts tell Outlook.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Indian Bowlers Make Merry; Namibia 47/4

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Indian Bowlers Make Merry; Namibia 47/4

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here live cricket scores of India vs Namibia in Dubai. This is the last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month, All You Need To Know

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month, All You Need To Know

Ashwani Sharma / Schools can resume for classes 3 onwards from November 10, while classes 1 and 2 will be allowed to resume physical schooling from November 15 onward.

Advertisement