There is something about this city during this time. I see Muslim women making these mud stoves for the festival of Chhath. Women and men who are fasting during the festival will cook their meals and the prasad on these chulhas beginning today.

The four-day festival is observed by people across the faiths who worship the Sun.

The women I met told me they abstain from eating meat during this time out of respect for those observing and celebrating the festival and even contribute money in the puja.

Faith is such a beautiful thing. And faith must not be bound to religion. In Bihar’s Saran district, many Muslim families observe the festival.

The four-day Chhath festival comes after Diwali. It began Monday when devotees across the state bathed in a ritual called ‘Nahai Khai’, which will be followed by Kharna on Tuesday.

The first Arghya – when prayers are offered to the setting sun – will take place on Wednesday. And the Arghya to the rising sun will take place on Thursday.

Follow the diverse traditions of Chhath in Bihar with Outlook.