Watch | English Teacher In UP School Is Unable To Read In English, Suspended

The Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey is seen in the video sitting in a classroom with students alongside him. He asks the teacher to of the class to read from an English textbook.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 November 2019
In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a female English teacher in Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh struggles to read a few lines in English from a student textbook when asked by the District Magistrate during a routine inspection on Saturday.

The Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey is seen in the video sitting in a classroom with students alongside him.  He asks the teacher to of the class to read from an English textbook. 

The teacher is unable to read the lines properly.

Pandey, then orders the Basic Shiksha Adhikari accompanying him to immediately suspend the teacher.

The incident took place in a government school in Sikandarpur Sarausi.

Speaking to media, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey said, "The DM asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students."

"In classes 6 and 8 when students were asked to be read lessons in Hindi then most were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English then most of them failed," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

