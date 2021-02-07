Watch: Brave RPF Staffer Saves Specially-Abled Man From Slipping Under Moving Train

An RPF staffer on Saturday saved a differently-abled man from sliding under a running train in Navi Mumbai's Panvel after the man attempted to board the moving train. The brave act was caught on camera and the Ministry of Railways shared the video on its Twitter account.

In the video, the railway security staff can be seen pulling the man away from the train.

The Ministry of Railways asked people not to ascend or descend a moving train as it may lead to mishaps. In a twitter post, it said, "You're requested not to attempt to climb up or down from a moving train. It can be fatal."

The heart-warming video has garnered over 2,000 likes and several comments, praising the brave act of the railway staff. Some users even urged the ministry to reveal the name of the staffer in order to motivate him. Check out the tweets here:

What is the name of RPF ? A small appreciation through giving a credit will make his efforts acknowledge more prominently. Also, it can be a good motivation for other staff. — Ramprasad Sharma (@RamjiSharma849) February 6, 2021

Expression of Very Special Thanks and Salutations for the RPF Staff.



Very Special Thanks also for Ministry of Railways, for the Most Significant Video Presentation & the Most Valuable Advice. pic.twitter.com/IW2vgZezzL — Dr. Sukanta Mishra (@PhdNou) February 6, 2021

Hats off to the presence of mind of the RPF jawan who very timely anticipated and swiftly acted and thus saved a precious life of a divyaang.. This is policing.. — DP Singh (@DPSingh96945243) February 6, 2021

