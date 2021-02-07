February 07, 2021
Watch: Brave RPF Staffer Saves Specially-Abled Man From Slipping Under Moving Train

An unfortunate mishap was prevented in Panvel, Mumbai due to the prompt action of an RPF staffer

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
An RPF staffer on Saturday saved a differently-abled man from sliding under a running train in Navi Mumbai's Panvel after the man attempted to board the moving train. The brave act was caught on camera and the Ministry of Railways shared the video on its Twitter account.

In the video, the railway security staff can be seen pulling the man away from the train.

The Ministry of Railways asked people not to ascend or descend a moving train as it may lead to mishaps. In a twitter post, it said, "You're requested not to attempt to climb up or down from a moving train. It can be fatal."

The heart-warming video has garnered over 2,000 likes and several comments, praising the brave act of the railway staff. Some users even urged the ministry to reveal the name of the staffer in order to motivate him. Check out the tweets here:

