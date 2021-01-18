Watch: Actor Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Join Him In Donating Funds For Ram Temple

Days after the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust initiated a donation drive to collect funds for the construction of Ram temple, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar urged his fans to contribute to the cause.

Through a video message posted on Twitter, Akshay Kumar said that he had already donated his share and expressed hope that his fans will also follow after him.

The nation-wide collection drive for the construction of the Ram Temple began on Friday.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the construction of our grand temple of Shri Ram has begun in Ayodhya... Now it is our turn to contribute. I have started, hope you will join too. Jai Siyaram," the actor wrote on Twitter.

In the video accompanying his tweet, the 53-year-old actor said people should contribute how much ever they can and take part in building the "historic , grand temple."

"I have started, now I am sure you will join me too. So that the coming generations keep getting inspired to follow the life, path and message of lord Ram," he added.

On Diwali last year, Kumar announced his film, "Ram Setu". The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, aims to chronicle the story of the Ram Setu bridge.

In December last year, Akshay Kumar also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Mumbai and discussed "Ram Setu".

(With PTI inputs)

