'Washing My Own Clothes, Making Tea': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan At Covid Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital and said if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable and is like any other cold, cough and fever.

Informing his ministerial colleagues about his own health Chouhan said, "Since Monday, there is no complaint of fever and coughing is also under control." He mentioned that he is also washing his own clothes and it has helped him.

"I am making my own tea in the hospital. I am also washing my own clothes as others are not supposed wash a covid patient's clothes. By washing clothes, I am also getting relief in one of my hands which was operated sometime back; even after taking physiotherapy my fist was not closing properly. Now my fist is getting properly closed without physiotherapy," he said.

"Since I am COVID positive, I've been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sharing his experience while chairing the cabinet meet from hospital through video conferencing, Chouhan said there is no need to panic about coronavirus and it can be controlled by remaining alert.

"If it is detected soon, then it is not an incurable disease and is like cold, cough and fever only. The infection becomes dreaded only when it reaches the lungs of the affected person, the 61-year-old BJP leader said.

He said if a person develops any symptom of the disease, then he or she should immediately consult a doctor.

Chouhan was on Saturday shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal after he tested coronavirus positive.

Since the chief minister is in hospital, he has been reviewing the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and holding other departmental meetings every day through video conferencing.

(With inputs from PTI)