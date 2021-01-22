January 22, 2021
Corona
Video Of Woman Cop Sweeping Road To Remove Broken Glass Pieces Goes Viral

The clip went viral after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shared it on his Twitter handle

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
2021-01-22T14:31:48+05:30

Meet Amaldar Razia Sayyed, a selfless woman traffic police constable who is winning several hearts. In a video that has gone viral, Razia can be seen sweeping the road and clearing glass and fibre pieces of a motorcycle in Pune. She took the socially conscious initiative to clean the road with a broom so that no other people is hurt by the broken glass pieces lying on the road. 

The clip went viral after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shared it on his Twitter handles with the caption, “To avoid inconvenience to the citizens, women police Amaldar Razia Sayyed took the initiative and cleaned broken glasses with a broomstick that had fallen on the road due to a minor accident. The task carried out by her for the safety of the citizens is exemplary.” 

Netizens have been praising Razia for taking the exemplary initiative to clean the road for the safety of the citizens. She is currently posted with the Khadak traffic division of the Pune city police.

According to a report, Razia borrowed the broom from a nearby eatery and cleared the spot immediately after the accident occurred on the busy Tilak road. She said, “I swept the road to ensure that there were no further accidents. Vehicle tyres could have also fattened due to the glass pieces.”

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

