VIDEO: Drunk Man Kisses Hyderabad Cop During Bonalu Festival Celebrations

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly a man hugs and kisses a policeman.

30 July 2019
The policeman pushes aside the drunk man who kissed him.
A 28-year-old man, working at a private bank, has been charged with assault and taken into custody after he "kissed" a policeman during Bonalu festival celebrations, police said Monday.

The man was allegedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident which happened Sunday night.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses a policeman. The policeman immediately pushes him aside and slaps him.

A probe was launched into the matter and during the course of the investigation the police identified the man who works in a private bank, police said.

Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar said they have registered a case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the banker and took him into custody on Monday.

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana.

(PTI)

