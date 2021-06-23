June 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  VHP Urges Centre To Enact Law to Stop Illegal Conversions

VHP Urges Centre To Enact Law to Stop Illegal Conversions

The Centre should constitute a commission of inquiry, which will have nationwide jurisdiction to carry out comprehensive inquiries into cases of atrocious forms of conversion, the VHP said

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:50 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
VHP Urges Centre To Enact Law to Stop Illegal Conversions
The VHP has demanded a nationwide law to stop illegal conversion
Representational Image
VHP Urges Centre To Enact Law to Stop Illegal Conversions
outlookindia.com
2021-06-23T14:50:21+05:30
Also read

The Vishawa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged the Centre to enact a law to stop illegal conversion in the country.

Further, the outfit said the Centre should constitute a commission of inquiry, which will have nationwide jurisdiction to carry out comprehensive inquiries into cases of “atrocious forms of conversion”.

This development comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arresting two men from Delhi for allegedly forcefully converting poor people to Islam.

"For a comprehensive inquiry into such atrocious forms of conversion, a commission of inquiry on the lines of the Niyogi Committee should be formed and mandated with jurisdiction to cover the entire country," the VHP said in a statement.

The VHP said the two men could be arrested due to the anti-conversion law in force in Uttar Pradesh.

"But where such law is non-existent, there the conversion-jeevis get an open terrain to convert people," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gujarat Shocker! Hospital Staff, Supervisor Held For Seeking Sexual Favours From Attendant

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos