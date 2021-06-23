VHP Urges Centre To Enact Law to Stop Illegal Conversions

The Vishawa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged the Centre to enact a law to stop illegal conversion in the country.

Further, the outfit said the Centre should constitute a commission of inquiry, which will have nationwide jurisdiction to carry out comprehensive inquiries into cases of “atrocious forms of conversion”.

This development comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arresting two men from Delhi for allegedly forcefully converting poor people to Islam.

"For a comprehensive inquiry into such atrocious forms of conversion, a commission of inquiry on the lines of the Niyogi Committee should be formed and mandated with jurisdiction to cover the entire country," the VHP said in a statement.

The VHP said the two men could be arrested due to the anti-conversion law in force in Uttar Pradesh.

"But where such law is non-existent, there the conversion-jeevis get an open terrain to convert people," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

