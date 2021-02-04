Vehicles Of Priyanka Gandhi's Cavalcade Hit Each Other, No Injuries Reported

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade of four cars collided with each other on Thursday morning when she was en-route to Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur to meet the family of Navreet Singh, the farmer who died during Republic Day tractor rally.
No injuries have been reported from the incident that took place on Hapur road, news agency ANI reported.
“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur on Thursday to be with the family of late Navreet Singh,” party’s media convenor Lalan Kumar had said.
Gandhi will visit Rampur to extend her condolence to Navreet’s family, he added.
