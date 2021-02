Above 60 And Want To Get Vaccinated? Here’s How You Can Book Your Covid-19 Inoculation Appointment

People aged 60 years and those above 45, who suffer from comorbidities, will be vaccinated against coronavirus from March 1, when the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin in the country.

People belonging to the abovementioned categories can register themselves for the jab through the government’s Co-WIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) from 9 am on Monday, officials said.

All citizens that are aged 60 or those who will attain the age of 60 by January 1, 2022, are eligible to register.

Furthermore, those who will attain the age of 45 to 59 years by January 1, 2022, and have any of the government-specified comorbidities, can also register for the jab.

The announcement was made during an orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for private hospitals empanelled under the State Government's Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN2.0.

The modalities of the new features integrated with the Co-WIN2.0 digital platform were explained to the staff of these hospitals.

The staff of many private Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date at a Covid Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," officials said.

For instance, for March 1, the slots for vaccination will be open from 9 am till 3 pm and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability.

However, on March 1, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same Covid Vaccination Centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose.

If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled, officials said.

According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.

The eligible persons will be able to register themselves through the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number.

With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration -- Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with a photograph.

A user guide for the civil registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health and National Health Authority (NHA).

It was also explained that the central government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the states and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the government and private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the ministry said.

It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges).

Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is being enabled by the NHA on their website, the ministry said.

The government of India has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, free of cost to the states and UTs to vaccinate healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and they will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from pre-specified co-morbidities.

The states have been requested to operationalise the linkages between the CVCs (both government and private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to (CVCs).

The ministry specified 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group including heart failure with hospital admission in past one year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI documented stroke, diabetes ( >10 years or with complications) and hypertension on treatment, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy for which one will have to submit a medical certificate.

The ministry has shared the format of the simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner.

The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC, the ministry said.

With PTI Inputs

