﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Uttarakhand: BJP Library Gets Quran After PM Modi's Appeal To Win Over Minorities

Uttarakhand: BJP Library Gets Quran After PM Modi's Appeal To Win Over Minorities

Uttarakhand BJP President Ajay Bhatt welcomed the gesture.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Uttarakhand: BJP Library Gets Quran After PM Modi's Appeal To Win Over Minorities
Representational Image
AP Photo-File
Uttarakhand: BJP Library Gets Quran After PM Modi's Appeal To Win Over Minorities
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T14:34:45+0530

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to his party to win the trust of minorities, Quran - the holy book of Muslims - has arrived at the library of the BJP's Uttarakhand headquarters in Dehradun.

"I kept two copies of the Quran -- in English and Hindi -- along with the other holy books such as the Geeta and the Bible on Monday," said Shadab Shams, co-media in-charge of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dehradun.

Shams appealed to people of all communities to read the books in order to clear any misunderstanding about Islam.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ajay Bhatt welcomed the gesture.

The library was inaugurated by BJP President Amit Shah a year ago.

--IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dehra Dun Uttarakhand Quran Minority & Religious BJP Libraries & Museums National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Marketed 'Product Modi' Well, Built Most 'Extraordinary Personality Cult': Shashi Tharoor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters