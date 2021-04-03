Uttar Pradesh: Three Youngsters Held For Gang-Rape Of 25-Year-Old Woman

Three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district were detained in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 25-year-old woman, officials said on Saturday.

The trio has been accused of gang-raping the woman on March 22 after abducting her from her house, police said. The incident occurred in a village under Mirzapur police station limits, they added.

On March 22, the woman was allegedly abducted by the accused from the roof of her house after which they took turns to rape her. Soon after, the victim escaped from their custody and reached her house, Jalalabad Circle Officer (CO) Massa Singh said.

Th incident came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband, when he returned from Delhi on Holi, police said.

Following this, a case of gang-rape was registered on Friday.

Police detained the three accused on Friday and they are being questioned. The woman has been sent for medical examination, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine