Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Held For Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday, when the minor girl headed outside to fetch firewood. The accused abducted the girl and raped her near a drain in a village that falls under the Jalalabad police station, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

The incident came to light after the victim narrated her plight to her mother, officials said.

On a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the boy has been detained, police said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

