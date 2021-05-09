May 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Then Hangs Self

Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Then Hangs Self

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaima village on Friday, police said adding that family members of the deceased are being interrogated

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Then Hangs Self
One Mahendra Yadav allegedly killed his wife Shanti with a sickle on Friday night in UP, police said.
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Then Hangs Self
outlookindia.com
2021-05-09T09:23:43+05:30

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur died by suicide after killing his wife, officials said on Saturday.

Identified as Mahendra Yadav, he allegedly killed his wife Shanti with a sickle on Friday night in Kaima village, police said.

Soon after, he took his own life by hanging himself, police said adding that the incident came to light after it was reported on the 112 state helpline.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said and added that family members are being interrogated.

It seems Yadav killed his wife in a fit of rage, additional superintendent of police N P Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Post-Poll Violence Continues To Ravage West Bengal; 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Birbhum District

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Murder National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos