UP: 24-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found In Chitrakoot District; Rape, Murder Suspected

The body of a 24-year-old woman was recovered from an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, with her family alleging that she was killed after being raped, police said on Friday.

The woman’s corpse was found on Thursday night in an agricultural field near a village, Station House Officer (SHO), Mau, Gulab Tripathi said.

Prima facie it appears that the woman was strangled to death, the SHO said, adding her clothes were in disarray.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details would be known only after getting a medical report, the SHO added.

The woman had gone to relieve herself and failed to return till late in the evening. Her body was later found in the field and police were informed, the SHO added.

