March 28, 2021
Poshan
Mirzapur: Boy Charges Mobile Phone With 'Jadoo' Charger, Dies As Battery Explodes On His Face

Upon hearing the sound of the blast, the boy's family members rushed to the scene where they found him lying in a pool of blood.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2021
A 12-year-old boy died in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district after the battery of his mobile phone exploded on his face. The victim, a student studying in class 6, identified as Monu charged his phone with a 'jadoo' charger on Monday.

After about an hour, he decided to check battery power using his tongue. But the battery exploded on his face with a loud sound.

Upon hearing the sound of the blast, Monu's family members rushed to the scene where they found him lying in a pool of blood. They took him to the hospital where the authorities declared him dead and cremated him later. 

A similar incident was reported in January 2019, when a man in Rajasthan died as his phone's battery exploded inside his pocket while he was sleeping.

 

