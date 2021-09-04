September 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP Special Task Force Held Three For Publishing Fake Recruitment of Forest Department Officials

UP Special Task Force Held Three For Publishing Fake Recruitment of Forest Department Officials

A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of IPC at the Hazratganj Police Station here, the STF added.

Outlook Web Desk 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP Special Task Force Held Three For Publishing Fake Recruitment of Forest Department Officials
Representational Image
PTI
UP Special Task Force Held Three For Publishing Fake Recruitment of Forest Department Officials
outlookindia.com
2021-09-04T18:52:57+05:30

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force  arrested three members of a gang in connection to a case involving publication of fake recruitment of forest department officials and making false appointment letters and identity cards, the STF said in a statement.

According to their official statement, Shivam Mehrotra (of Sitapur), Anand Kumar Singh (Barabanki) and Parikshit Pandey (Ambedkarnagar) were arrested from Lucknow Friday night.

The Special Task Force (STF) also seized 11 ATM cards, five mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards, five affidavits, 56 false appointment letters for ‘van daroga’ and ‘van rakshak’, 77 envelopes with monogram of forest department, seven passbooks, five cheque books, three stamps of forest department, copies of false orders, driving licence, election card and cash.

A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of IPC at the Hazratganj Police Station here, the STF added.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will Farmers Muzaffar Nagar Meet Change Political Equations In UP Polls?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Forest Department Indian Penal Code (IPC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos