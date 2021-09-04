UP Special Task Force Held Three For Publishing Fake Recruitment of Forest Department Officials

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested three members of a gang in connection to a case involving publication of fake recruitment of forest department officials and making false appointment letters and identity cards, the STF said in a statement.

According to their official statement, Shivam Mehrotra (of Sitapur), Anand Kumar Singh (Barabanki) and Parikshit Pandey (Ambedkarnagar) were arrested from Lucknow Friday night.

The Special Task Force (STF) also seized 11 ATM cards, five mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards, five affidavits, 56 false appointment letters for ‘van daroga’ and ‘van rakshak’, 77 envelopes with monogram of forest department, seven passbooks, five cheque books, three stamps of forest department, copies of false orders, driving licence, election card and cash.

A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of IPC at the Hazratganj Police Station here, the STF added.

(With PTI Inputs)

