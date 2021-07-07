July 07, 2021
UP Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped In Moradabad

Police have launched an investigation in the case

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:37 am
The man alleged that his minor daughter was being held hostage
In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad after her elder brother eloped with a woman.

The minor's father in his complaint aid that the family members of the woman raided his house on Tuesday evening and abducted his daughter as revenge for his son's actions.

The man alleged that his minor daughter was being held hostage by the woman's family and has been raped by five people, the police added.

Station officer of local Chhajlet police station, Ilam Singh, said a case was registered against five people under sections 376D, 342, 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police have launched an investigation in the case, he added.

With PTI inputs

