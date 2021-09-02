UP Police Arrest Two For Killing Man In UP's Muzaffarnagar District

September 02, 2021
Ramraj Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said that Devender and Surender Kumar were taken into custody on Wednesday evening in the murder case of Amratpal, who was beaten to death

Outlook Web Desk 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:28 am
Uttar Pradesh police nabbed two people in connection to an alleged killing of a man at Uttar Pradesh's Deval village, officials said on Thursday.

According to Ramraj Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki, Devender and Surender Kumar were apprehended on Wednesday evening in connection to the alleged  murder case of Amratpal, who was beaten to death.

Investigation revealed existence of an extramarital affair between Devendra and Amratpal's wife, he said, adding that the victim had objected to their relationship.

Amratpal's family members in their police complaint said that on August 25, he had gone with Devender and Kumar, and did not return home.

Following this a missing person complaint was lodged at the Ramraj police station. Later, Amratpal's body was found in a canal, the SHO said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

