UP Missing Girl Case: FIR Does Not Mention 'Sexual Assault', Police Release Poster With Her Details

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday released posters of the missing student whose father has alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

The posters identify the woman, which is banned by law in a case involving sexual assault.

The FIR registered by police does not mention any sexual assault and the case is filed under IPC sections related to abduction with the purpose of murder and criminal intimidation.

In his initial complaint to the police, however, the woman's father had alleged she and some other girls were sexually harassed by Chinmayanand.

Apart from the woman's name, it carries her photograph, address and the name and phone number of her father. It also carries the mobile numbers of the inspector and the circle officer.

City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said, "A number of teams of the district police have been formed to recover the girl, but she is untraceable."

Stressing that this is the normal process followed in such cases, he said posters are issued for the "kidnapped persons". They come from the state capital and are sent to all police stations, the official added.

The mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of a post-graduate student, who levelled harassment charges against Chinmayanand, continued on the sixth day as her family awaited any concrete information about her.

The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, has been missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

She had not named Chinmayanand in the video but said "a senior leader of the sant community”. The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, has disputed the charge.