﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UP Government Makes 15-Minute Yoga Necessary In Primary Schools

UP Government Makes 15-Minute Yoga Necessary In Primary Schools

Uttar Pradesh government has also directed the officials to ensure that students attend a 15-minute PT class before the school ends.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
UP Government Makes 15-Minute Yoga Necessary In Primary Schools
Representational Image
PTI FIle
UP Government Makes 15-Minute Yoga Necessary In Primary Schools
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T15:10:36+0530

Uttar Pradesh government has directed the officials to ensure that students in government primary schools perform 15-minute Yoga everyday during morning assembly.

Education Minister Satish Dwiwedi has directed officials to implement the yoga schedule with an immediate effect.

Also, the government has directed the officials to ensure that students attend a 15-minute PT class before the school ends.

Following the recent controversy over students at a primary school in Mirzapur being served 'roti-salt' as midday meal, Dwiwedi has directed officials to constitute flying squads in all the divisions to monitor distribution of the midday meal, books, socks and  shoes, school bag, and uniforms.

He also sought an action plan till 2022 and a third-party social audit on the primary and upper primary schools.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Schools Yoga National
Next Story : Sonia Gandhi To Elect Delhi Congress Chief Today As Party Gears Up For Assembly Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters