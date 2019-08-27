Uttar Pradesh government has directed the officials to ensure that students in government primary schools perform 15-minute Yoga everyday during morning assembly.

Education Minister Satish Dwiwedi has directed officials to implement the yoga schedule with an immediate effect.

Also, the government has directed the officials to ensure that students attend a 15-minute PT class before the school ends.

Following the recent controversy over students at a primary school in Mirzapur being served 'roti-salt' as midday meal, Dwiwedi has directed officials to constitute flying squads in all the divisions to monitor distribution of the midday meal, books, socks and shoes, school bag, and uniforms.

He also sought an action plan till 2022 and a third-party social audit on the primary and upper primary schools.

(PTI)