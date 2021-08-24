Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Pay Tribute To Kalyan Singh For His 'Love' For Muslim Vote: UP BJP Chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday blamed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not paying tributes to former state CM Kalyan Singh and cited his "love" for the Muslim vote bank as the reason that prevented him from paying tributes.

Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh died after prolonged illness.

A Hindutva icon and an OBC Lodh caste leader, Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of the state when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by "Kar Sevaks" in 1992.

He had died on Saturday after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital, after which his body was kept here for some time before the BJP leader’s cremation with full state honours at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr's Narora town on Monday.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Swatantra Dev Singh in a Hindi tweet said Yadav could not come barely one kilometre from his residence to Mall Avenue in Lucknow to pay tributes to Kalyan Singh.

"Has the love for the Muslim vote bank stopped him from paying tributes to the biggest leader of the backward class," he asked taking a swipe at Yadav.

(With PTI Inputs)

