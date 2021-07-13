UP Assembly Polls: Priyanka To Visit Lucknow On July 16, Likely To Discuss Candidates List

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to take place next year, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Lucknow on July 16 as part of efforts to energise the party cadre there, sources told PTI.

This development comes in the backdrop of Priyanka meeting numerous senior party leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and Rajeev Shukla, last week. Baghel is likely to be tasked with developing the Congress’ polls strategy and taking care of booth management.

Further, Priyanka on Monday held discussions with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh to deliberate upon the Grand Old Party’s poll strategy. During the meeting, the party resolved to take to streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price rise and law and order.

During her Lucknow visit, which is expected to be for three-four days, Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with all Pradesh Congress Committee members and district and city presidents from various parts of the states, the sources said.

They said she will also meet kisan union representatives and take stock of the work done by the party's manifesto committee.

A discussion on probable candidates on winnable seats is likely to take place, a party source said.

Her Lucknow trip will be followed up by visits to other districts of the state on dates yet to be announced by the party.

During her Lucknow visit, she will also hold meetings with groups of unemployed youths who are battling various recruitment issues, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

