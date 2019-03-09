﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  UNSC Members Aware About JeM Chief Masood Azhar Being In Pak, Must List Him As Global Terrorist: India

UNSC Members Aware About JeM Chief Masood Azhar Being In Pak, Must List Him As Global Terrorist: India

India on Saturday said all members of the UN Security Council were aware about presence of JeM chief Masood Azhar and its training camps in Pakistan, and urged the nations to designate him as a global terrorist.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2019
UNSC Members Aware About JeM Chief Masood Azhar Being In Pak, Must List Him As Global Terrorist: India
File Photo
UNSC Members Aware About JeM Chief Masood Azhar Being In Pak, Must List Him As Global Terrorist: India
outlookindia.com
2019-03-09T16:03:34+0530

India on Saturday said all members of the UN Security Council were aware about presence of JeM chief Masood Azhar and its training camps in Pakistan, and urged the nations to designate him as a global terrorist.

The US, Britain and France had moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last week to designate the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, as a global terrorist.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said: "All 15 members of the UN Security Council had unanimously issued a statement strongly condemning the Pulwama terrorist attack."

All members of the UNSC are aware about the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Pakistan and about the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar and his presence in Pakistan, he said.

"We call upon all members of the UNSC to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist under 1267 UN sanctions committee," Kumar said.

Official sources had earlier said any UNSC member country can seek clarification on the proposal till March 13 following which the process to listing will commence.

Azhar's listing by the UNSC will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2009, India unsuccessfully moved a proposal to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the United Kingdom and France -- in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Masood Azhar Delhi Jaish-e-Mohammad Terror Camps United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Terrorism India-Pakistan Tension Indo-Pak Conflict National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arrest Of Lingaraj Azad Part Of Odisha Govt’s Efforts To Provide Fresh Lease Of Life To Vedanta
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters