Unnao Woman, Who Accused BJP MLA of Rape, Critical After Truck Hits Her Car

The woman was immediately rushed to a Lucknow hospital. The accident occurred in Rae Bareli at around 1 PM in Rae Bareli.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
Unnao Woman, Who Accused BJP MLA of Rape, Critical After Truck Hits Her Car
Photo of a mangled car the Unnao woman and her family were travelling in. (ANI)
Unnao Woman, Who Accused BJP MLA of Rape, Critical After Truck Hits Her Car
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T21:10:13+0530

The Unnao woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, was critically injured when the car she was travelling in, along with other family members, collided with a truck on Sunday.

Vimal Kumar Yadav, the junior of rape survivor's lawyer Mahendra Singh, said the woman's mother and aunt succumbed to their injuries. "The woman and the lawyer were critical," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

A photograph, shared by a news agency, showed a mangled car the family was travelling in to  Rae Bareli.

The woman was immediately rushed to a Lucknow hospital.  The accident occurred in Rae Bareli at around 1 PM, NDTV reported.

The woman had alleged she was raped by the MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

Sengar is a four-time MLA and has been in jail since the past one year.

The girl had even attempted self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence after the police's inaction in the case.

A purported video of the girl's father before his death had gone viral in which he had alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLA's brother and others in the presence of police.

