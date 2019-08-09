﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Unnao Rape Case: Delhi Court Frames Rape Charges Against Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Unnao Rape Case: Delhi Court Frames Rape Charges Against Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi Court Frames Rape Charges Against Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
File Photo
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi Court Frames Rape Charges Against Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
outlookindia.com
2019-08-09T15:04:09+0530
Also Read

A Delhi court Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi. She was critically injured recently when a truck rammed into her car.

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sengar and Singh, however, denied the allegations levelled against them saying they have been falsely implicated in the case and claimed trial.

The CBI had on Thursday told the court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others.

The agency had submitted that the MLA and his "accomplices" got lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kuldeep Singh Sengar Unnao Delhi Rape Unnao Rape Case National
Next Story : Ayodhya Land Dispute Case: Lawyer Objects 5-Day Hearing, Says It 'Can't Be Rushed Through'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters