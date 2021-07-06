Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot Appointed As Karnataka Governor

Ahead of an anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday was appointed the new Governor of Karnataka, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

In what is being seen as a major reshuffle, appointments to posts of several state governors were made on Tuesday. While Gehlot has been designated as governor of Karnataka, Bandaru Dattatreya is the new governor of Haryana.

Gehlot was the cabinet minister of social justice while Dattatreya was in charge of Himachal Pradesh.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was also named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar have been appointed as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively, it said.

Kambhampati succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said.

Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura while Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine