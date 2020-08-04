August 04, 2020
Corona
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tests Covid Positive, Hospitalised

Dharmendra Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to Medanta on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus, sources said.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2020
India's Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
AP FIle Photo
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive for the Coronavirus and has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

Pradhan has been admitted to the same hospital where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being treated for Coronavirus.

Pradhan is the second Union Minister to have tested positive for the virus.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive," he tweeted. "On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy."

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.

Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at privately-owned Kauvery Hospital

(With PTI Inputs)

Covid Spread Reported In New Areas But 82% Of Total Cases From 10 States/UTs: Health Ministry

