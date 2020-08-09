Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Also read From Amit Shah To Amitabh Bachchan, Here Is A List Of Politicians And Celebrities Who Have Tested Covid Positive

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report.

However, he said his health is fine.

"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner.

Last month, the Union minister sparked controversy after launching a brand of papad which, he claimed, can help fight coronavirus.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19.