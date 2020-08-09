August 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Arjun Ram Meghwal said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19
MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.
PTI File Photo
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-08-09T11:32:37+05:30
Also read

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report.

However, he said his health is fine.

"After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner.

Last month, the Union minister sparked controversy after launching a brand of papad which, he claimed, can help fight coronavirus.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19. 

Next Story >>

Defence Ministry To Put Import Embargo On 101 Items In Push To 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Rajnath Singh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arjun Ram Meghwal India Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos