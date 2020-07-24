Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Bhabhiji Papad', Says It Can Help Fight Coronavirus

Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, and Parliamentary Affairs, has launched a brand of papad called 'Bhabhiji papad' which, he claims, can help fight coronavirus.

Claiming that a manufacturer has made the 'Bhabhiji Papad' under the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat drive, Meghwal said "it contains edible ingredients that help develop antibodies against the new coronavirus or Covid-19."

"This papad will prove to be helpful in the fight against coronavirus," Meghwal said in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases taking the country's virus tally to 12,87,945 as the death toll mounted to 30,601.